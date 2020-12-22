JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 647,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay during the second quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 38.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

VRAY opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $602.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. ViewRay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.19.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRAY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ViewRay from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.57.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

