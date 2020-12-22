JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) Price Target to $10.00

ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PUMP. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ProPetro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ProPetro from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPetro from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ProPetro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ProPetro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.98.

Shares of NASDAQ PUMP opened at $7.18 on Friday. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $12.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40.

ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resource Management LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro in the third quarter worth $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in ProPetro in the third quarter valued at about $68,000.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

