JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $1.93 Million Position in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMLFU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMLFU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 184,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMLFU. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $5,235,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $548,000.

OTCMKTS CMLFU opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73. CM Life Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $12.37.

CM Life Sciences, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

