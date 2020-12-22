JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (MATE.L) (LON:MATE) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (MATE.L) (LON:MATE) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (MATE.L) stock opened at GBX 87.05 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.31. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 107 ($1.40).

Get JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (MATE.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £8,300 ($10,844.00).

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (MATE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (MATE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.