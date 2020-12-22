Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.23

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.23 and last traded at $45.89, with a volume of 147688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.76.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 4.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 292.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 245,357 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,320,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 179,924 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 531.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 157,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 127,517 shares during the last quarter. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

