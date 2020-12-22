Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.23

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.23 and last traded at $45.89, with a volume of 147688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.76.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 4.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
