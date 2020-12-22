K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Set at C$12.25 by National Bank Financial

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) received a C$12.25 price target from analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.77.

Shares of CVE:KNT remained flat at $C$7.99 during midday trading on Tuesday. 337,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$47.45 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

