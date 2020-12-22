Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

KMDA stock remained flat at $$6.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.12. Kamada has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $13.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.49 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Kamada by 61.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kamada by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,398 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Kamada in the 3rd quarter worth about $977,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kamada by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,644,000. 14.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

