Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Trading Down 5.1%

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) shares fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.48. 9,058,477 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 4,899,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KNDI shares. ValuEngine cut Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $475.19 million, a P/E ratio of -62.08 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Henry Yu sold 4,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $55,848.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 350.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 36.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 1,240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

