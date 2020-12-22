Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday, AR Network reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $6.75 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TWO. Raymond James downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a hold rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.69.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Two Harbors Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 40.88%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 47.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.