Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP)

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HMLP. Barclays boosted their price target on Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Höegh LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

NYSE:HMLP opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $470.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.87.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 42.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 142,220 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 36.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,862,313 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,120,000 after purchasing an additional 79,207 shares during the period. 20.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

