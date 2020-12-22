Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Sunday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

