Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $65.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KRC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.85.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $56.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.56. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 51.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2,100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 113,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

