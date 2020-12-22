Kin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded up 71.7% against the US dollar. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a total market capitalization of $92.94 million and $1.01 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00143285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021534 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.98 or 0.00717260 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00191723 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009142 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00369417 BTC.

Kin Profile

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

