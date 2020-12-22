Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KOPN. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kopin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. Kopin has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.99 million, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 2.42.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kopin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kopin by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 111,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

