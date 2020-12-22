Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Barrington Research

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) had its target price hoisted by Barrington Research from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

NYSE:KOP opened at $28.46 on Friday. Koppers has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $599.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.77 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $102,617.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 198,337 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Koppers by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Koppers by 211.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

