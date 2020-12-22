Landcadia Holdings II (NASDAQ:LCA) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)’s stock price rose 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $23.86. Approximately 2,422,491 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,879,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCA. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings II during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings II during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings II during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings II during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings II during the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. 50.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Houston, Texas.

