Lear Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $15.30 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lear in a report released on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $15.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lear’s FY2022 earnings at $20.80 EPS.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share.

LEA has been the subject of several other reports. Argus upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.81.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $158.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.92 and a 200 day moving average of $123.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.60. Lear has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $165.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 50.5% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

