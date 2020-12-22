LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded LEG Immobilien from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LEG Immobilien from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. LEG Immobilien has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.00.

LEGIF stock opened at $146.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.98 and a 200 day moving average of $139.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.32. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of $79.25 and a twelve month high of $149.05.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

