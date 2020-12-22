LEOcoin (LC4) 24 Hour Volume Hits $344.00

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One LEOcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $69,386.94 and $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,459.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $625.64 or 0.02666859 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.54 or 0.00471179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.47 or 0.01340478 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.80 or 0.00655582 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.28 or 0.00286810 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00025697 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00074225 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin (LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org

LEOcoin Token Trading

LEOcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

