Level01 Price Tops $0.0552 (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Level01 has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar. Level01 has a total market cap of $9.08 million and $129,379.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Level01 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges.

Level01 Profile

Level01 is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,460,195 tokens. The official website for Level01 is level01.io . Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

