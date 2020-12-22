Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Major Shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc Sells 53,309 Shares

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 53,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $167,390.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eshelman Ventures, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 51,906 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $162,465.78.

On Monday, December 14th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 6,417 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $20,085.21.

On Thursday, November 19th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $100,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 200 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $626.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 200 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $626.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 283,465 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $892,914.75.

Liquidia Technologies stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,453. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $128.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.04.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Liquidia Technologies, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 29.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 30.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 82.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 534.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LQDA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Liquidia Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. It operates in two segments: Pharmaceutical Products and Partnering & Licensing. The two product candidates from its pipeline: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.