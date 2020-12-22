Liquidity Network Price Tops $0.0044 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $233,759.11 and $325,333.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00143997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.12 or 0.00714572 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00192675 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00372102 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00068853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00104307 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

