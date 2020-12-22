Lisk (LSK) Market Cap Hits $160.55 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Lisk has a market cap of $160.55 million and $4.31 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00005336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00030079 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010798 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,740,969 coins and its circulating supply is 126,731,680 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

