Livenodes Price Hits $0.0065 on Top Exchanges (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Livenodes coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Escodex. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00110573 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00008859 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00026117 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003695 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 62.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002830 BTC.

