Loopring (LRC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19.22 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000679 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Loopring has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $194.78 million and approximately $19.22 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00053398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00347594 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017253 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00029573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004190 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002329 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,201,987,886 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

