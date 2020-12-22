LPL Financial LLC Invests $29,000 in Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aytu BioScience by 437.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21,128 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Aytu BioScience in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aytu BioScience in the second quarter worth about $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aytu BioScience by 52.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Aytu BioScience in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aytu BioScience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aytu BioScience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other Aytu BioScience news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 1,333,334 shares of Aytu BioScience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Aytu BioScience stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aytu BioScience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Aytu BioScience had a negative net margin of 32.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Aytu BioScience, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

