Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.20.

LU has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. Lufax has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.17.

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class.

