Lunyr Price Reaches $0.0802 on Exchanges (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0802 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $184,266.82 and approximately $37,530.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lunyr has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00052988 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.06 or 0.00352797 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00027638 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a token. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

