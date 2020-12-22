Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $42.00. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LYFT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.27. Lyft has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $330,946.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $273,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,645 shares of company stock worth $16,740,515 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 58.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 173.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

