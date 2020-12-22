M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,340,000 after acquiring an additional 363,368 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

MHO stock opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $49.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.07. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $847.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

