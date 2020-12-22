MacroGenics’ (MGNX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.43. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $32.18.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $31,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,375. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,781,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,449,000 after buying an additional 304,206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,560,000 after buying an additional 2,234,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,630,000 after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,433,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,305,000 after acquiring an additional 122,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,309,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,181,000 after purchasing an additional 740,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Analyst Recommendations for MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

