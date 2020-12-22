Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSGE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Macquarie lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:MSGE traded up $5.11 on Thursday, hitting $86.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,147. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.55. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $172.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.72) by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 400 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $31,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,629,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,203,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,249,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,880,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,873,000.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

