MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCFT. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.42.

Shares of MCFT opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.65 million, a P/E ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $26.88.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

