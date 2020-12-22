Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.91

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.91 and last traded at $52.91, with a volume of 2481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.62.

MTLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Materialise in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.60. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -686.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Materialise during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Materialise during the third quarter worth $238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Materialise by 116.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new position in Materialise during the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Materialise by 24.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

EMaterialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

