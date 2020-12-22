Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.91

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.91 and last traded at $52.91, with a volume of 2481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.62.

MTLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Materialise in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.60. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -686.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Materialise during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Materialise during the third quarter worth $238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Materialise by 116.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new position in Materialise during the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Materialise by 24.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Materialise

EMaterialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

