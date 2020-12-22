Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Mattel by 56.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

MAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mattel from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Mattel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of MAT opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,776.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

