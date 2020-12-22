Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Receives $66.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.53.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $378,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 328 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $28,214.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 6,556.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $86.32. The company had a trading volume of 32,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,519. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $87.83.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $619.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.14 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

