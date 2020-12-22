McColl’s Retail Group plc (MCLS.L) (LON:MCLS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.38

McColl’s Retail Group plc (MCLS.L) (LON:MCLS)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and traded as low as $24.44. McColl’s Retail Group plc (MCLS.L) shares last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 359,195 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £29.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,352.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 30.47.

About McColl’s Retail Group plc (MCLS.L) (LON:MCLS)

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, evening meals, non-food, health and beauty products, chilled and frozen foods, household products, and news and magazines, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

