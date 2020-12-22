Medigene AG (MDG1.F) (ETR:MDG1) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Medigene AG (MDG1.F) (ETR:MDG1)’s share price fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €3.45 ($4.06) and last traded at €3.45 ($4.06). 41,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.60 ($4.24).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. The firm has a market cap of $84.74 million and a P/E ratio of -3.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of €3.62 and a 200 day moving average of €4.47.

Medigene AG, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company operates in two segments, Immunotherapies and Other products. It is developing personalized T cell-based therapies, with a focus on T cell receptor-modified T cells and associated projects, which are in pre-clinical and clinical development.

