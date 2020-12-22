MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on MEIP. ValuEngine raised MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MEI Pharma by 221.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 232,987 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth about $2,237,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MEI Pharma by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 85,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MEI Pharma by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,807,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,854,000 after acquiring an additional 248,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,007. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.71.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

