MenaPay (MPAY) Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last Week

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $79,176.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MenaPay has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One MenaPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including Dcoin, ABCC, Sistemkoin and Hanbitco.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00142347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00021538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.00 or 0.00729954 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00167948 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00376110 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00071337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00107721 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,137,876 tokens. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Dcoin, Sistemkoin and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

