Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 214 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total transaction of $242,243.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,311.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cynthia Croatti sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total transaction of $226,312.71. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $873,892. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $206.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.96. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $217.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

