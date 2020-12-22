Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 4,192 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 405.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NetEase were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the second quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 82.6% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $92.93 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $103.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.03 and its 200 day moving average is $90.75. The company has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.59.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 20.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.78.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

