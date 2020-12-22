Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 163 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,197,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $452.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $449.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total value of $997,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,485,674.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,300 shares of company stock worth $10,099,210 over the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

