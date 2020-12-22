Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 37,648 KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,648 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in KT by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,296,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after buying an additional 929,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of KT by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,451,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,051,000 after buying an additional 406,200 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its position in shares of KT by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 5,139,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after acquiring an additional 331,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in KT by 1,201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 156,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 144,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in KT by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,298,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,753,000 after acquiring an additional 141,309 shares during the period. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised KT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of KT stock opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. KT Co. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.86.

KT (NYSE:KT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

