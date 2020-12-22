Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,866 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,337,840 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $132,905,000 after acquiring an additional 974,766 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,979,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $107,090,000 after acquiring an additional 275,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,466,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,074 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,633,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $105,743,000 after acquiring an additional 927,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,037,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,232 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VOD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

