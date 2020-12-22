Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,621 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,237 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Twitter were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWTR. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 137.4% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after buying an additional 4,519,930 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 2,967,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $88,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,369 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,148,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,256,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $80,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,738 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $85,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $56.11. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $336,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,379,208. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Twitter from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

