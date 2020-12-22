Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) will announce ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Metacrine’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Metacrine will report full year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.88) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Metacrine.

Get Metacrine alerts:

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.00).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Friday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Metacrine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 3rd quarter worth $906,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 3rd quarter worth $1,495,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Metacrine in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,403,000. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTCR stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 27.04 and a quick ratio of 27.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98. Metacrine has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It is developing MET409, a therapy that is in a Phase Ib proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients; and MET642, a candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metacrine (MTCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.