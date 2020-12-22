M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Stock Price Down 3.9%

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)’s stock price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46. 5,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 5,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGPUF. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

