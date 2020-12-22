MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 22nd. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $5.91 million and $176.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded up 33.5% against the dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001590 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00148077 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

