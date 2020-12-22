Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,333 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.0% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,669,109,000 after buying an additional 1,231,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after buying an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,141,183,000 after acquiring an additional 195,481 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $222.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

